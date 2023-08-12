The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $78.84 and a 1 year high of $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,190 shares of company stock worth $3,752,069. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

