RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $184.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 25.47 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

