Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) & Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Critical Review

Metropolitan Bank & Trust and Malvern Bancorp are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Metropolitan Bank & Trust and Malvern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank & Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank & Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

14.6% of Metropolitan Bank & Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metropolitan Bank & Trust and Malvern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank & Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp $37.33 million 3.47 $6.95 million $0.91 18.65

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank & Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank & Trust and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank & Trust N/A N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp 16.83% 4.68% 0.67%

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Metropolitan Bank & Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metropolitan Bank & Trust

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Its Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business. The company's Corporate Banking segment engages in handling loans and other credit facilities; and provides deposit and current accounts for corporate and institutional customers. Its Investment Banking segment offers structured financing; services relating to privatizations, initial public offerings, and mergers and acquisitions; and advisory services to individuals and institutions. The company's Treasury segment provides money market, trading, and treasury services. Its Branch Banking segment handles branch deposits, as well as offers loans and other loan related products for middle market clients. The company's Others segment provides remittances, leasing, account financing, and other support services. It also provides trade finance, thrift banking, foreign fund transfer, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, collateral, and trust services. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

About Malvern Bancorp

As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was acquired by First Bank.

