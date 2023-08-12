Critical Comparison: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) vs. Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sight Sciences and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 3 3 0 2.50 Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.74%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 175.15%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

50.3% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Sight Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sight Sciences and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -87.05% -46.11% -34.60% Avinger -208.86% -6,767.92% -76.32%

Volatility and Risk

Sight Sciences has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sight Sciences and Avinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $71.33 million 5.18 -$86.24 million ($1.46) -5.21 Avinger $8.27 million 0.76 -$17.62 million ($2.77) -0.21

Avinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Avinger on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, including Ocelot and Tigereye, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

