Reviewing Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) & IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IperionX has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nouveau Monde Graphite and IperionX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00 IperionX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. IperionX has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.90%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than IperionX.

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and IperionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -65.39% -37.72% IperionX N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and IperionX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$36.70 million ($0.81) -3.70 IperionX N/A N/A -$21.52 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of IperionX shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nouveau Monde Graphite beats IperionX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec. It also engages in the real estate and trading businesses. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

