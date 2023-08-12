AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) versus Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Financial Analysis

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global N/A 4.12% 1.49% Focus Financial Partners 2.77% 24.55% 6.52%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares AlTi Global and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AlTi Global and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Focus Financial Partners 0 7 2 0 2.22

AlTi Global presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $50.13, suggesting a potential downside of 4.38%. Given AlTi Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlTi Global and Focus Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners $2.14 billion 1.92 $91.78 million $0.05 1,048.40

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats AlTi Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration, and outsourced services; recommends financial products; and sells investment or insurance products. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.