Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Target Price at $117.50

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

Shares of CINF opened at $107.56 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.