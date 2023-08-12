Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives $11.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

