Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $30.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,262 shares of company stock worth $334,762 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

