The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,494.43 ($57.44).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.87) to GBX 4,580 ($58.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($55.59) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($59.44) to GBX 4,474 ($57.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($65.18) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($61.34) to GBX 4,400 ($56.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,273 ($54.61) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,011.61, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,120 ($39.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,549 ($58.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,070.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,157.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 59.30 ($0.76) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,156.40%.

Insider Activity

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sarah Sands bought 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,998 ($51.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875.06 ($12,619.88). Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

