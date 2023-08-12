Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.57 ($3.15).

CRST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.27) to GBX 346 ($4.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 245 ($3.13) in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.65) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £532.34 million, a PE ratio of 592.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 281.60 ($3.60). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,857.14%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

