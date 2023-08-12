Head-To-Head Comparison: Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) vs. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -775.18% -47.17% -43.48% Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hyperfine and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

13.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $6.81 million 22.86 -$73.16 million ($0.88) -2.49 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 19.91 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

