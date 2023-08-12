BP (LON:BP) Price Target Increased to GBX 555 by Analysts at HSBC

BP (LON:BP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.58) to GBX 555 ($7.09) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BP from GBX 630 ($8.05) to GBX 610 ($7.80) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 551 ($7.04) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.26) target price (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.16)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BP from GBX 570 ($7.28) to GBX 530 ($6.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 610.11 ($7.80).

BP stock opened at GBX 486.40 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 467.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 498.24. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 411.25 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. The stock has a market cap of £84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,981.13%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($481.56). In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 469 ($5.99) per share, with a total value of £304.85 ($389.58). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($481.56). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

