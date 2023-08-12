Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 4,275

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 4,325 ($55.27) to GBX 4,275 ($54.63) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,325 ($55.27) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Clarkson Trading Up 0.2 %
Clarkson Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently 3,780.49%.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
