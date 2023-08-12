Credit Suisse Group Cuts Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target to GBX 387

Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 387 ($4.95) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 340 ($4.35) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 378 ($4.83) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 375 ($4.79) to GBX 370 ($4.73) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 280 ($3.58) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 329.90 ($4.22).

Shares of HLN stock opened at GBX 337.40 ($4.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £31.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2,811.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 329.12. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 241.17 ($3.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

