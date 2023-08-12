Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABOS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $292.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -1.24.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,161,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,997.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,043,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,084,637.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.