Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 3.8% Following Weak Earnings

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.32. 564,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,946,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNE. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after buying an additional 115,935 shares during the period. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $940.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

