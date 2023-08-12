Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading 6.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $52.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pliant Therapeutics traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 196,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 848,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $230,131.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,215.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $230,131.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,215.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 19,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $356,075.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,021.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $2,596,440. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

