TransAlta (TSE:TA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TransAlta traded as high as C$13.89 and last traded at C$13.84, with a volume of 238961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.64.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

