Cascades (TSE:CAS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cascades traded as high as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.85, with a volume of 122931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.59.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.15.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.1732356 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

