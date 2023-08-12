MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 11.9% After Insider Selling

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 130,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 91,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Specifically, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,602.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,542 shares of company stock valued at $361,927. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday.

MarketWise Stock Up 18.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 833,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 65.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 105.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,799 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MarketWise by 77.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,939 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

