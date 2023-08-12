Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $7.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. SVB Securities raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $278.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

