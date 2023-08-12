Brokerages Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) PT at $25.50

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

