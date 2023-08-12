Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLE. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APLE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 413,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 316,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,785,000 after buying an additional 793,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.92 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.