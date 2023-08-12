Reviewing ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) & Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Great Portland Estates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT -$88.82 million -12.99 -$229.93 million ($0.68) -7.43 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Great Portland Estates has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Portland Estates 3 1 2 0 1.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus target price of $533.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10,743.50%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -23.32% 15.92% 1.57% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Great Portland Estates on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

