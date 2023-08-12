Critical Contrast: Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) versus Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrival and Proterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A Proterra $309.36 million 0.09 -$237.95 million ($2.17) -0.05

Proterra has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrival 0 1 1 0 2.50 Proterra 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arrival and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Arrival presently has a consensus price target of $275.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13,650.00%. Proterra has a consensus price target of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 3,359.92%. Given Arrival’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arrival is more favorable than Proterra.

Risk & Volatility

Arrival has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Arrival shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Proterra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arrival and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrival N/A N/A N/A Proterra -123.30% -58.78% -31.64%

Summary

Arrival beats Proterra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrival



Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

About Proterra



Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. Its Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

