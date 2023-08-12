SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) & Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Head-To-Head Analysis

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.06, suggesting that its share price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SAI.TECH Global and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 108.51%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.85 -$8.85 million N/A N/A Applied Digital $55.39 million 13.23 -$44.65 million ($0.49) -14.39

SAI.TECH Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Digital beats SAI.TECH Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

