Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) versus MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Critical Review

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Interlink Electronics and MicroCloud Hologram, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interlink Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.22%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 6.83 $1.26 million $0.09 102.78 MicroCloud Hologram $54.88 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Interlink Electronics and MicroCloud Hologram’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Interlink Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroCloud Hologram.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Interlink Electronics and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats MicroCloud Hologram on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a holographic digital twin technology resource library. The company is based in China.

