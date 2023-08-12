Usio (USIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Usio Stock Performance

Shares of Usio stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Usio has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $41.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Get Usio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Usio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USIO

Usio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.