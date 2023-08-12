Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) & Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Critical Comparison

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) and Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Africa Oil and Terrace Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Oil 0 0 2 0 3.00 Terrace Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Africa Oil currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.81%. Given Africa Oil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Africa Oil is more favorable than Terrace Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Oil N/A N/A N/A ($0.19) -12.32 Terrace Energy N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -0.37

This table compares Africa Oil and Terrace Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Africa Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terrace Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Africa Oil and Terrace Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Oil N/A -9.07% -8.46% Terrace Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Terrace Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Africa Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Terrace Energy beats Africa Oil on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc. and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp. in June 2011. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

