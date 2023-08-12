Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $26.69

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

