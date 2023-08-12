Head to Head Survey: CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) vs. ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CareCloud has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and ON24’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $138.83 million 0.23 $5.43 million ($1.05) -1.93 ON24 $190.87 million 1.64 -$58.21 million ($1.20) -5.70

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ON24. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.1% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of ON24 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CareCloud and ON24, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 2 2 0 2.50 ON24 0 3 0 0 2.00

CareCloud currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%. ON24 has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than ON24.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -3.60% -4.57% -3.45% ON24 -31.77% -15.10% -10.98%

Summary

CareCloud beats ON24 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, a multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, a personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. ON24, Inc. was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

