Analyzing CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Publicis Groupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -320.58% N/A -265.71% Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 0.90 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Publicis Groupe $14.96 billion 1.34 $1.29 billion N/A N/A

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Publicis Groupe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CFN Enterprises and Publicis Groupe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Publicis Groupe 0 3 5 0 2.63

Publicis Groupe has a consensus price target of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 255.72%. Given Publicis Groupe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Publicis Groupe is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats CFN Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

About Publicis Groupe

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services. It also designs and delivers brand content for various channels, such as television, print, radio, cinema, and billboards, as well as digital, including display and social networks under the Prodigious, Harbor, and The Pub brand names. In addition, the company operates Epsilon PeopleCloud, a unified data and technology platform; and Publicis Sapient, a technological, digital, and consulting platform. Further, it provides healthcare communication services under the Digitas Health, Publicis Health Media, and Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness brands for the healthcare and well-being sectors. It serves clients in the automotive, retail, financial services, consumer products, and media sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.