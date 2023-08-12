Getty Images (GETY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Getty Images to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Images to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Getty Images Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $36.45.
In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,490 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Getty Images by 1,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
