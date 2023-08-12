Reviewing GSK (NYSE:GSK) and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) and GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and GSK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentalis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 GSK 4 2 4 0 2.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.54%. GSK has a consensus target price of $1,527.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4,223.52%. Given GSK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GSK is more favorable than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$236.81 million ($4.80) -5.64 GSK $36.28 billion 1.99 $18.50 billion $8.76 4.03

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and GSK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSK has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of GSK shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GSK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and GSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -68.51% -54.91% GSK 50.26% 55.93% 9.94%

Summary

GSK beats Zentalis Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer. The company's products pipeline also includes ZN-d5, an oral small molecule inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma 2, for hematological malignancies and related disorders; and BCL-xL heterobifunctional degrader, a member of the anti-apoptotic BCL-2 proteins, for solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing agreements and strategic collaborations with Recurium IP Holdings, LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; Zentera Therapeutics: and GlaxoSmithKline plc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as infectious disease, HIV, immunology and respiratory, and oncology. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

