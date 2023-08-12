Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $386.70

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $386.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pool by 942,834.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 659,984 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 569,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pool by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,666,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $375.00 on Wednesday. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

