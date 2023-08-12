Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $386.70

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $386.70.
Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool
Pool Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $375.00 on Wednesday. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.49.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pool Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.16%.
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
