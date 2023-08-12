Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $219.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.33.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Pernod Ricard Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

