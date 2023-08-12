Mogo Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 14th (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, August 14th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 14th.

Mogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 227.32%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile



Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

See Also

