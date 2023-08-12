Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $193.75

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 19.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Roche by 26.7% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,691,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,668,000 after acquiring an additional 356,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,313,000 after acquiring an additional 876,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. Roche has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

