Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $193.75

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.75.
Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Roche
Roche Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Roche stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. Roche has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.
