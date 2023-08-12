Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 34,675.0% in July

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a growth of 34,675.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.07 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

