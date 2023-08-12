Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 34,675.0% in July

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a growth of 34,675.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.07 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF
Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
