Molecular Templates Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 14th (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 11th.

MTEM opened at $0.60 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.50. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. The company had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 4,255,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,447,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,241.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 2,801.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 690,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 458,052 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

