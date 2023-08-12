99 Acquisition Group (NNAGU) Plans to Raise $80 Million in August 16th IPO

99 Acquisition Group (NNAGU) plans to raise $80 million in an IPO on Wednesday, August 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

99 Acquisition Group has a market cap of $107.5 million.

EF Hutton served as the underwriter for the IPO.

99 Acquisition Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus our search for a target business in the real estate industry with an aggregate combined enterprise value of approximately $80Â million to $160Â million. (Incorporated in Delaware) We currently intend to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space. Our management team is led by Hiren Patel, who has over 20Â years of experience in real estate due diligence, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate management. He has previously served as the FounderÂ & CEO of Intelvative. (Note: 99 Acquisition Group Inc. filed its S-1 on Feb. 22, 2023, and disclosed these terms for its SPAC IPO: 8.0 million units at $10.00 each to raise $80.0 million. Each unit consists of one share of our ClassÂ A common stock,Â one redeemable warrantÂ and one right.Â Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of our ClassÂ A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment as described in this prospectus.Â Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-fifthÂ (1/5) of one share of Class A common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, as described in more detail in this prospectus.) “.

99 Acquisition Group was founded in 2022 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 14 Noblewood Ct, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 and can be reached via phone at (703) 371-4260.

