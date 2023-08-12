Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Leerink Partnrs reissued their market perform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,718. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

