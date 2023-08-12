PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Raised to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised shares of PHX Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.58 and a 12-month high of C$8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.88.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.10. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of C$166.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 1.0796875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

