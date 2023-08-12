Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NUVL. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NUVL

Nuvalent Stock Down 1.0 %

NUVL stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $149,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,922. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after buying an additional 200,966 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.