Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNO. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,341 shares of company stock valued at $105,673. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,435,488.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,436,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.