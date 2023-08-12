LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Price Target Raised to $7.00

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

LNKB stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LINKBANCORP has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 million and a PE ratio of 34.45.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

About LINKBANCORP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

