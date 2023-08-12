LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Price Target Raised to $7.00

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
LINKBANCORP Price Performance
LNKB stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LINKBANCORP has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 million and a PE ratio of 34.45.
LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP
About LINKBANCORP
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
