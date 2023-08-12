Relay Therapeutics’ (RLAY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.28.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.