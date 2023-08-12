OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 6.5% After Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89. 859,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,327,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,781,694 shares in the company, valued at $365,422,683.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

