Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading 7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kyndryl traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.88. 498,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,671,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KD

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.