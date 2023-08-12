Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading 7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kyndryl traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.88. 498,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,671,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

