Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading 7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kyndryl traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.88. 498,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,671,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.
Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of Kyndryl
Kyndryl Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kyndryl
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.